Radhe Movie Second (2nd) Day Box Office Collection

The Salman Khan-starrer film “Radhey: Your Most Wanted Bhai” released just 2 days ago and in a short time it has created another level of sensation among his fans. The film was released on Thursday 13 May 2021, although the film was not released theatrically due to the second wave of deadly epidemics going on in India, and instead the film has been released in India on the OTT platform Geeplex and DTH. However, the film was dramatically released in foreign cinemas, and was successful in achieving large-scale hits on the big screen in markets around the world, including Australia, UAE, USA and many more.

The film garnered 4.2 million views on the Crosswise platform on day one. Sharing the news, happy Salman Khan said, “Happy Eid. Make the most viewed film Radhe on the first day and accept all of you for a great return gift. The entertainment industry will not do without your support and love. Thank you….” Returning to its box office collection in international markets, the film starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani fetches USD 580K in Indian currency. 4.24 crores on the first day of its streaming.

The second day collections at the New Zealand and Australia box office have seen an increase of around 55% within 1 day. In Australia, it is 74,966 USD at about Rs. 57.93 lakhs in Indian currency from 79 screens and in New Zealand, it collects approximately USD 6.809 lakhs in Indian currency from 24 screens to INR 13,807. Overall its collection 6.7 lakhs. Even though the currently ongoing Wuhanvirus epidemic is hindered on the big screen around the world, the film began its swampy office collection journey on an encouraging note.

If you look at the previous reports, the film has also been ranked on Friday (14 May 2021) for collecting in the great figures. The film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhu Deva’s third film after the film Wanted and Dabangg 3. In the film, Salman Khan is playing the role of a police officer who is on a mission to destroy the drug mafia gang. The film stars Salman Khan with Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani, Gautam Gulati and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.

