Radhe Movie Total OTT Views Count Box Office Collection Till Now Records







The superstar of Bollywood Salman Khan gifts his fans a new movie every Eid. Following the ritual, Bhaijan’s film “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” got released on the OTT Platforms this Friday. Though, it is nowhere close to his previously released movie in terms of business. Yes, Salman Khan’s fandom made the newly premiered movie a massive hit. It has created history by garnering around 4.2 million views in only one day of its release. It’s definitely a huge success for any picture coming in limelight amidst this ongoing pandemic.

The actor himself shared the news on his social media handle and thanked his fans for making Radhe a blockbuster. Made under Prabhu Deva’s direction, the picture stars extremely popular celebrities. Other than the lead hero Salman Khan, it features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati, and Jackie Shroff. It had its release on several platforms like ZeePlux where the viewers could watch it by making the payment while it was released on Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV, and Tata Sky as well. Besides, it was also premiered overseas and on other streaming platforms.

The Hindi language movie has garnered a huge number of views that we have mentioned previously as well. By this, it has become one of the highest watched movies which got released during the pandemic. On the first day of Radhe release, the film broke all the records. Undoubtedly, it became a proper Eid blockbuster. Talking about the collection, so far, it has garnered USD 379,000. The digits are definitely much higher than his other previously released films.

The numbers are much more than his “Dabangg” movie and “Godzilla Vs King” collections. The trend analyst expects that the collections will go even higher than this as the festive season is still around and his fans were waiting for a new release for quite some time. Though the picture received a huge amount of love from the viewers, it didn’t reach the expectations of the critics. The movie only got 1.9 stars out of 10 making it a very low rating for any one of the currently released pictures.

Redffmail also gave the action thriller picture 1 star out of 5. With that, it has become the second-lowest film after Remo D’Souza’s Race 3 and also the worst-rated film so far. However, the views are depicting another story and all it matters are the collection of the international theatres and the OTT platforms. Salman Khan and the entire cast is currently enjoying the success of “Radhe” and are thanking their beloved fans for making it a huge success.