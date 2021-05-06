‘Radhe’ proceeds to help Corona victims, Makers announce

All of you are soon to see Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the movie see Radhey. Salman Khan is in the news for a long time. Apart from Salman Khan, the film will feature Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The film will be released simultaneously on multiple platforms, including theaters, Ziplex essays, on 13 May. In the midst of all this, the makers of the film have made a major announcement. He said a portion of the proceeds would be donated to fight the coronovirus epidemic.

This big step has been taken by the makers of Radhe. As per the information received, Salman Khan Films and Zee Entertainment Enterprise have announced that “they will donate the film” Radhe “to support Kovid relief workers and for oxygen cylinders, concentrators and ventilators. Radhe will be available on salary basis. The Ziplex, G5, and DTH platforms per view with theaters. The same film is being donated from various platforms to support the healthcare system for ticket sales and earnings.

Recently, a spokesperson for Salman Khan Films said, “The important thing is that stopping the release of the finished film cannot help us in any way, but using our earnings to fight the epidemic is right and practical. is. Radhey releases on Zee5 and Zyplex. Will empower us to contribute more in this very difficult time. However, it is not yet revealed what percentage of Radhey’s earnings will be invested in the equipment purchased for Corona patients. Salman’s fans are busy pooling praise for him.