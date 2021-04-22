‘Radhe’ Salman Khan’s Movie Trailer Out and Going Viral

Salman Khan’s Radhe movie trailer out

: Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan promised his followers on yesterday that he’ll launch the trailer of his new movie “Radhey: Your Most Needed Brother Film Trailer” On 22 April and he fulfilled this promise.

Bhaijaan has launched a trailer video of ‘Radhey’ on his social media account, through which he’s seen doing great motion. For the followers of Bhaijaan, ‘Radhya’ goes to be a visible deal with as she will likely be seen in a really fashionable avatar.

The movie’s trailer additionally options actors like Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The movie ‘Radhe’ is directed by Prabhudheva. How did you just like the trailer of the movie, do tell us by commenting.

