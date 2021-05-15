ENTERTAINMENT

Radhe: Salman Khan’s ‘Radhey’ is backward in IMDB rating, despite the spontaneous reaction of the fans on OTT, know the rating of the film

On the occasion of Eid this year i.e. on May 13, ‘Dabangg’ Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ has come in the audience. Salman’s fans were eagerly waiting for his film. With the release of ‘Radhey: Your Most Wanted Brother’, the film has got a lot of love from the fans. Salman Khan’s fans have made a record on OTT and ‘Radhey’ has become the most watched film of all time. However on the other hand Salman Khan’s film has got a very poor rating on IMDb (Salman Khan Radhey movie got the lowest IMDb rating).


‘Radhey’ has been shown in both OTT and cinemas. But, Radhe, released on G5, has been seen by most fans on OTT. That is why the film set a record, but according to IMDb ratings, the film is very bad.

Salman’s dominance over OTT


The OTT platform ‘G5’ server crashed after the release of Salman Khan’s film ‘Radhey: Your Most Wanted Brother’. According to reports, the film has received 42 lakh views on Zee 5 alone. It is being said that this film has broken all records.

Radhe has been called a flop on the Internet Movie Database ie IMDB. The film had a rating of only 2.0 on IMDB. Although the film received good response at the box office, it lagged behind in ratings on IMDB. This is not the first case of Salman Khan’s film. Earlier also Salman’s films ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Race 3’, ‘Dabangg 3’ also flopped on IMDb rating (Salman Khan Radhey movie got the lowest IMDb rating).

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhey’ has started well in Dubai and UAE. Not only this, the film has also done well in the local theaters. However, cinemas are also allowed to watch movies with only 50% seating capacity. The film has earned Rs 2 crore 77 lakh on the first day.


190 crores deal

Salman had earlier sold the film to Zee Studios for Rs 230 crore. But when the lockdown situation arose, the company once again discussed it and asked Salman to do a deal of Rs 190 crore. Salman himself is also the producer of the film. It will also be displayed on the satellite as well. In which he can earn money through advertisements.

