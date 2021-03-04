Radhe Shyam: Just 4 Sogs & 1 Fight! – TheMiracleTech

Radhey Shyam is one of the eagerly anticipated films that will be screened in theaters across the country this summer. The film stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. After the success of Bahubali and Saaho, Prabhas’ North Indian fan base grew by leaps and bounds and, naturally, expectations on Radhey Shyam are quite high.

Loading...

Unlike some of his previous films that were predominantly intense action thrillers and social-fantasy, Radhey Shyam would feature Prabhas as a lover boy after almost a decade. Promotional stills and videos feature a glimpse of the magical chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde and the beautiful and beautiful vintage Italy set in the story.

Loading...

Radhey Shyam is a good love story that will definitely take fans back to the days of Prabhas’ previous hit films like Darling and Mr. Perfect. The film’s audio album consists of four romantic songs and the film will have only one action sequence. Overall, the film will feature visual treatment on the big screen thanks to Manoj Paramahamsa’s stunning cinematography.

Loading...

From the very beginning, the makers and cast and crew members of Radhe Shyam have reiterated that the film will be a timeless classic tale of love and romance. Although there have been many speculations about the characters of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, suspense will end only after the film is released on July 30.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...