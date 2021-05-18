Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD

While Salman kept his promise, some notorious sites took advantage of the situation and leaked the entire movie. Unfortunately, the full movie has been uploaded for free download and that too in high definition. It is to be seen if the viewers will choose to go to theatres to watch Radhe or watch it on ZEE5.

Meanwhile, ZEE5 and Salman Khan Films (SKF) have vowed to provide support towards COVID-19 relief work across the nation, including donation of essential medical equipment ranging from oxygen cylinders, concentrators and ventilators, from the revenue earned by Radhe.

ZEE5 spokesperson had said, “The nation is going through an extremely challenging situation and as a responsible corporate, ZEE stays committed towards taking all the necessary steps to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. At ZEE, we believe in not only providing extraordinary entertainment to our viewers, but also going beyond the business to undertake meaningful and focused efforts to drive positive change across the Country. We sincerely hope that the support from the release of the film Radhe, will help amplify the resources to provide vital relief efforts to people affected by the pandemic.”