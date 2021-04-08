Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Salman Khan Postponed To next Eid

After the postpone of the most anticipating movie Sooryavanshi, many films doing the same. In 2021, the cases of Chinese Virus increases day by day and the risk of coming in contact with the virus is also increased. Now, another big news for all the fans of Bollywood is that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is also postponed the date. Suffering from a variety of risks, the entire Maharashtra and the government implemented several rules and guidelines to secure the residents of the state. The first part that Bollywood doing to get a positive response from the audience is to postpone the dates of the movies that will decide to release at a specific date.

Everyone knows that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is a much-awaited movie just because of Salman Khan. Yes, the most prominent and reputed star of Bollywood Salman Khan will be appearing in the movie in the lead role. So, it is cleared that the movie will be completely entertaining and full of action as we watch in the previous part of the movie such as Wanted. First, the makers decided to release the movie on the OTT Platform but it was the worst idea. Every time, Salman Khan’s movies considered the biggest projects that make the entire environment very special for all the fans.

The confirmed statement of Salman Khan said that “We are still trying our best to release Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid. If this lockdown continues, then we might have to push it to next Eid”. Now, the makers are ready to postpone the dates of the movies because they want to get a very good response from the audience. This news is the biggest one because the number of fans of Salman Khan is very high and all the people are regularly searching for updates on the upcoming films.

Now, the audience has to wait to watch the movie in theatres. Salman Khan is always coming with many big projects that totally astonish all the fans. A very huge number of fans looking forward to watching the brilliant story of the movie but the makers postponed the release date because of rising cases of Chinese viruses. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai maybe not releasing on this Eid if the lockdown still remains. Otherwise, the makers will be releasing the movie on the same date that they decided earlier. We will update here all the information related to the details of the movie. Stay connected with us.