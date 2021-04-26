ENTERTAINMENT

Radhe’s first song Seeti Maar released, fans stuck on Salman Khan and Disha Patni’s special dance step

As of late there are super discussions about many massive Bollywood movies. In the meantime, Salman Khan’s upcoming movie ‘Radhe: Your Most Needed Bhai’ has are available in super headlines. The trailer of this movie has been launched a while in the past, which was effectively preferred by the followers. On the similar time, Salman and Disha Patni starrer ‘Seeti Maar’, the primary music of this movie has additionally been launched. In these songs, Salman Khan has as soon as once more given a particular dance step to his followers.

Salman Khan and Disha Patni have danced fiercely within the music ‘CT Maar’. Whereas watching this video rigorously, each Salman and Disha have finished some very distinctive steps, that are very a lot preferred by the followers. Within the music, Salman and Disha step up the highest with a bald head. Aside from this, Salman Khan, in a step, is seen doing the exercises by elevating the path like dumbbells. Watch right here Salman and Disha’s massive bang dance step-

This music has been shared by his Salman on his Instagram account, in addition to he has praised the heroic hero Allu Arjun of its unique model. Salman wrote- ‘Thanks Allu Arjun for CT Maar, I beloved it the best way you danced in it, your model, you might be actually incredible … take care and keep secure. My greetings to your loved ones … love you brother ‘.

