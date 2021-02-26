Radhey Shyam artwork is one of the major attractions

Rebel star RadianceUpcoming movie Radhe shyam One of the most iconic projects of Nayak. The shooting of the film is on the verge of completion.

Radha Krishna Kumar is the director of the film. It is known that Pooja Hegde will be the female lead in the film.

Radhe Shyam is an eternal love story dating back to the 60s. It has a European background. The original plan was to shoot a majority share in Italy and other European countries. However, due to the epidemic situation, the shooting has to take place in Hyderabad.

Large sets were built in Hyderabad, similar to the European style of the 60s. Ravinder Reddy has ensured that the authentic experience will not disappear and it is going to be a major attraction of the film.