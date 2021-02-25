Radhey vs Satyamev Jayate 2 Eid Clash: Who has the upper hand?

In these last few weeks, fans got to know when their favorite Bollywood film will be released this year. With the sudden influx of release dates, announcements of films delayed due to the epidemic have excited everyone for the coming months. With such a large number of films being released, there are skirmishes between the films. Major skirmishes are always seen during the weekend of festivals and similar skirmishes will be seen between Salman Khan’s much awaited “Radhey” and John Abraham on the weekend of Eid.Satyamev Jayate 2″

Time Theaters will hit theaters on 13 May 2021 and while Satyamev Jayate 2 is scheduled to release on 14 May.

Since both the films are something that fans are eagerly waiting for, the major superstars in both the movies see which one can get the upper hand when released?

Star Cast:

First of all, both of these films feature superstars. Radhey stars Salman Khan, while Satyamev Jayate 2 stars John Abraham. Both these actors have a large fan following, and by large we mean “MASSIVE”. While Radhe stars Salman Khan with Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Megha Akash in the lead roles, “Satyamev Jayate 2” only stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar.

Radhey has a starcast that has huge personal fan following and some of the leading actors in the industry today and on top of that Jacqueline Fernandez will appear for the item number for the film. Whereas Satyamev Jayate 2 only has John Abraham turning his head.

+1 for Radhe

Crew:

Radhey is directed by Prabhu Deva, who has previously directed Bollywood films, such as Rowdy Rathore, Dabangg 3 and many other Tamil films. With Radhe being an action thriller, it looks like the film is in good hands, with Prabhu Deva in the lead. The film is being produced by Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan himself.

Satyamev Jayate 2, on the other hand, is directed by Milap Zaveri. He has been around the Hindi film industry for a very long time, and has been a writer for some major films. Earlier, he directed Satyamev Jayate 2. The producers of the film are Bhushan Kumar, Nikhil Advani and others and Milap Zaveri returns as the writer of the film.

These films are definitely some of the best in the field, it is only when one watches the film on screen, and one can decide who has surpassed themselves.

Equal marks for both these films

Plots:

Plot is one such thing which has become very important for the Indian audience in today’s time and age. It is being said that the storyline of Radhey and Satyamev Jayate 2 will be something that will attract theaters as well.

Radhe is a remake of the 2015 South Korean hit film “Veteran”, which has been a favorite for many, who are aware and have seen the film. Since it is being produced by a star like Salman Khan, Indian fans will not be disappointed. The story for Radhey will see Salman Khan as an undercover cop trying to bust a major drug cartel run by Randeep Hooda’s character. It will definitely be a film full of action and thrills.

Satyamev Jayate takes the path of exposing 2 corrupt government officials once again. The story focuses on how someone in power abuses the power that has been given to them. This film will show the fight against injustice.

Both of these films have stories that resonate with the Indian crowd, which gives both these films an additional point. These are the stories that have been going on for years and have become the most favorite fans and it is being said that both of them have a definite ability to draw great crowds.

Again, those two equal points for stories are something that audiences are used to.

Buzz:

The discussion about these two has been great from the beginning. These two have been making news at every stage of its construction. Everything from casting to filming and everything in between has been in the news for fans. But Radhe has been up a notch as it has been a film that has been close to Salman Khan’s fans and Salman himself and has become one of the most awaited films of this year.

+1 here for Radhe.

At this point, Radhey Satyamev Jayate 2 is a major advantage as it depicts the lead actors in the film. Both lead actors have huge fan followings, but “Radhey” is one step ahead with the rest of the cast with their own fan followings. In view of this, Radhe has a big hand in the coming clash on Eid.

But the big show can be gauged only when both these films will come to theaters. The final judge of this clash will be none other than the fans and fans of the film.