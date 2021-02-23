Radio of Healer Episode 7: Release Date, Preview, English Dub, Countdown – Anime News and Facts

Previous episode Radio of Healer aired just a few hours ago and everyone is already waiting for the next one. So this article covers the latest updates Healer Episode 7 Redo Versions including its release date, countdown, preview discussion, English dub production and streaming details.

Redo of Healer is a dark fantasy ecchi anime that was announced by Kadokawa in November 2019. Everyone was excited about this changed anime, being told that let’s start with the actual article.

Let’s start with a breakdown of what happened in episode 6:

At Georal Castle, Norn is angered to hear that Renard has gone missing, so she steps in with her servant John and decides to execute the villagers. She thinks of enlisting Blade’s help, but is turned down when she notes his overall nature.

Back at the inn, Kureha tells Kieru that the villagers are housed in the Coliseum, a fortified area with two magical obstacles, which signifies endurance and energy. She questions her resolve to save the villagers in spite of poor odds and Kiiru insists that doing so will prevent more victims of the Junior Kingdom. Quresha also reveals that Norn has returned from her studies, which triggers Kieru and Freya.

A flashback to the previous timeline shows that Noren was able to find out that Kadiri regained his sanctity while imprisoned; In exchange for keeping her mouth shut, she had repeated the sexual act provoking Kiuru. Kiru considers him as a man capable of killing her in this world and decides not to target her until he has done something to her.

Kiru along with the audience at the Coliseum prepares to save the villagers. Before the execution begins, Kiiru reveals himself to attract the attention of everyone present.

Uncensored version of Redo of Healer Episode 7 will be released 24 February, 2021. A new episode will be released every Wednesday. In addition, mobile phones will have a total of 12 episodes which will run from January 14, 2021 to March 30, 2021. We have also prepared a release schedule, which will help you.

Episode 7 countdown

Kaifuku Zutshi no Yarinoshi Episode 7 preview and spoiler discussion

Episode 7 spoilers and previews are not available yet. I will update the post as soon as they are available. Note that spoilers and previews usually arrive 3 days before the episode air date, so you can return around that time.

Where to look online?

Healer’s Redo streaming to conceal (USA, Canada) and Aniplus (Selected Countries in Asia) in its original Japanese dub with English sub-origin. Both the Safe and Uncut versions will be available on these streaming platforms.

In addition, we insist that you support official sources and avoid piracy websites because it annoys the creators. But, if the anime is not officially available in your country, many informal websites will be streaming the anime.

When will English dub anime come out?

Healer’s Visual Reduction

Unfortunately, as of writing, there is no official confirmation when Kaifuku Jutushi will release no Yarinoshi English dub. However, in view of the fact that There is a hidden streamFor the show, which is very popular for them simuldubs; It is relatively safe to say that A. English dub to be announced Very soon once it has been approved by its manufacturers.

Anime plot

There is a story around Kiru, a healer by profession who is repeatedly exploited by others due to being a healing magician, notices what lies next to his healing spell, and is believed to be a The medical magician is the strongest class in the world. However, by the time he realizes his potential, he is already deprived of everything. Thus, he uses healing magic in a world that goes back over the last four years, deciding to do everything again and to take revenge on those who exploit him.