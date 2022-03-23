RaDonda Vaught: Ex-Vanderbilt nurse trial

News 2 will stream the test online with periodic delays. Click here to watch from News 2 App.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The murder trial for former Vanderbilt nurse Radonda Watt continued Wednesday in a Nashville courtroom. He is accused of giving a fatal dose of the wrong drug to a patient.

Wont faces more than ten years in prison for reckless manslaughter and mistreatment of an impaired adult. He has admitted to using the wrong drug, but pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2019. Her lawyer has argued that the systemic failures at Vanderbilt…