RaDonda Vaught Trial: Verdict reaction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Emotions were mixed in the courtroom on Friday after former Vanderbilt nurse Radonda Watt was found guilty of two charges in the 2017 death of 75-year-old Charlene Murphy.

As the victim’s family heaved a sigh of relief, members of the nursing community were stunned outside the hall to support Watt – tears in their eyes as they hugged Watt, and anger at the district attorney’s office. Was.

However, ahead of the verdict, the former Vanderbilt nurse told News 2 that she was happy with today’s decision. This decision does not affect the fact that he will have to live with this fatal mistake forever.

"For me personally, it doesn't matter, but…