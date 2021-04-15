LATEST

Rafael dos Anjos says he has accepted fight with top contender, hints it’s not Islam Makhachev

Avatar
By
Posted on
Rafael Dos anjos, UFC Rochester weigh-in results - Dos Anjos vs. Lee

UFC light-weight Rafael dos Anjos says he has accepted a struggle with a high contender however he hinted that it’s not towards Islam Makhachev.

The previous UFC light-weight champion dos Anjos has most lately been calling for a struggle towards Conor McGregor, however we now know that McGregor will formally be preventing Dustin Poirier in the primary occasion of UFC 264 on July 10 in Las Vegas. Though dos Anjos wished the McGregor struggle, it was all the time a piped ream. As a substitute, it appears seemingly that he’ll struggle another person within the top-10. On Wednesday, RDA took to his social media to disclose that he’s accepted a struggle towards a high contender at 155lbs. Nonetheless, when requested if it’s towards Makhachev, he made a joke to a fan in regards to the Russian not being a high contender.

Bought a name couple days in the past to struggle a high contender on the division, I stated sure, I’m ready on the opposite aspect #ufc #July10th

??? Is that this man a high contender??

Let’s check out the UFC light-weight rankings so we are able to try to determine who the thriller opponent is. No. 1 ranked Poirier is preventing No. 6 McGregor subsequent, No. 3 Charles Oliveira is preventing No. 4 Michael Chandler subsequent, and No. 5 Tony Ferguson is preventing No. 9 Beneil Dariush. Simply by technique of elimination, that leaves No. 2 ranked Justin Gaethje, and No. 8 ranked Dan Hooker as potential opponents for dos Anjos, who’s ranked No. 7. Any of these fights make sense for RDA.

Dos Anjos (30-13) lately made his return to the light-weight division and defeated Paul Felder through a break up determination to leap again into the top-10 at 155lbs. Previous to that, RDA had misplaced 4 of 5 fights at welterweight. Although he’s 36 years outdated now and 5 years faraway from being the UFC light-weight champion, he’s nonetheless on the high of his recreation and is destined for an enormous struggle.

Who do you need to see Rafael dos Anjos struggle subsequent?

Adam Martin

MMA author for MyMMANews.com, BJPenn.com, MMAoddsbreaker.com, EliteFantasy.com, Fanatics MMA, and MMA Rankings. MMAOB TMT Podcast host. Be part of me LIVE @ 4 pm EST Mon/Tues/Thurs for my reside podcast. 10 years of expertise writing about MMA. I really like this sport.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
16
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
14
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
11
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
11
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top