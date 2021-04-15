Rafael dos Anjos says he has accepted fight with top contender, hints it’s not Islam Makhachev

UFC light-weight Rafael dos Anjos says he has accepted a struggle with a high contender however he hinted that it’s not towards Islam Makhachev.

The previous UFC light-weight champion dos Anjos has most lately been calling for a struggle towards Conor McGregor, however we now know that McGregor will formally be preventing Dustin Poirier in the primary occasion of UFC 264 on July 10 in Las Vegas. Though dos Anjos wished the McGregor struggle, it was all the time a piped ream. As a substitute, it appears seemingly that he’ll struggle another person within the top-10. On Wednesday, RDA took to his social media to disclose that he’s accepted a struggle towards a high contender at 155lbs. Nonetheless, when requested if it’s towards Makhachev, he made a joke to a fan in regards to the Russian not being a high contender.

Let’s check out the UFC light-weight rankings so we are able to try to determine who the thriller opponent is. No. 1 ranked Poirier is preventing No. 6 McGregor subsequent, No. 3 Charles Oliveira is preventing No. 4 Michael Chandler subsequent, and No. 5 Tony Ferguson is preventing No. 9 Beneil Dariush. Simply by technique of elimination, that leaves No. 2 ranked Justin Gaethje, and No. 8 ranked Dan Hooker as potential opponents for dos Anjos, who’s ranked No. 7. Any of these fights make sense for RDA.

Dos Anjos (30-13) lately made his return to the light-weight division and defeated Paul Felder through a break up determination to leap again into the top-10 at 155lbs. Previous to that, RDA had misplaced 4 of 5 fights at welterweight. Although he’s 36 years outdated now and 5 years faraway from being the UFC light-weight champion, he’s nonetheless on the high of his recreation and is destined for an enormous struggle.

Who do you need to see Rafael dos Anjos struggle subsequent?

