





In the latest episode of Mehandi Hai Rachne Waali Raghav gets a call from Krishna where he asks her to say something. Krishna says that Nikhil has found about the person whose mobile number is matching with Deshmukh’s family. There Kriti sits in a restaurant, the guy who kissed her just a day before comes and sits by her. Kriti asks her about his misbehaviour and she tries to go away from there. The guy again tries to come near her and asks her about her anger that she is with her boyfriend.

Kriti replies that she got shocked seeing him in the town and when he kissed her on before everyone she got worried about what if someone told Raghav about the incident. Sunny regrets that and says that he will call Raghav, Sunny pretends like he is really calling Raghav while Kriti gets worried she thinks that it would not be a good thing if Raghav gets to know about this, Sunny looks at her and start laughing. When she gets to know that Raghav was just taking fun of her as he just wanted to see her scarry face.

In the next scene, Raghav tells Kriti and Jaya that Sulochna is the only person who is behind all the stuff that is going on with you. Suddenly Sulochna comes there along with Amruta and appreciates Raghav and his jewellery shop. Raghav there suggests a dress to Amruta on this Sulochna stops him saying her daughter does not wear such dresses. Raghav asks Sulochna about the stuff that she has done to Kriti. After listing this, Sulochna cross-questions and tries to deny somehow but unfortunately police pass from there and Amruta says to her to reveal so she accepts “Yes I am the one behind everything that is happening to you”. She says that first Pallavi and you used to humiliate my daughters and hence she did all that to take revenge.

The other twist that you all are going to watch soon is, Raghav gets in trouble to take breathe. Pallavi comes there to take care of him, Raghav looks at Pallavi’s face. Raghav visits Deshmukh’s house where he reveals that Sulochna was the one who did all this, by showing her a video in which she seems to confess her mistakes. The episode ends with this, to get all the latest written episode updates to stay connected with us.