Raghav Juyal tests positive for COVID-19 – TMT Updates

Raghav Juyal has examined optimistic for COVID-19. Raghav was internet hosting Dance Deewane 3 and was all the time seen carrying a masks on the except he had a dance act. Even after taking so many precautions, Raghav lately knowledgeable everybody that he has examined optimistic and requested everybody who got here involved with him, to get a check finished.

He wrote: “After experiencing fever and cough, I’ve simply examined optimistic for COVID, All those that’ve been involved with me lately, please take care and comply with all protocols, keep secure guys.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CN7pNIehwaJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Quickly the remark field was flooded with get effectively quickly needs. Shakti Mohan, Mohena Kumari, Asha Negi, Ankita Sharma, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mudassar Khan, Lizelle D’souza, and lots of others wished him a speedy restoration.

Together with Dharmesh who examined optimistic whereas he was in Goa, 18 extra members of the present have already examined optimistic. To date there isn’t any replace on who will host the present in Raghav’s absence.