ENTERTAINMENT

Raghav Juyal tests positive for COVID-19 – TMT Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

Raghav Juyal has examined optimistic for COVID-19. Raghav was internet hosting Dance Deewane 3 and was all the time seen carrying a masks on the except he had a dance act. Even after taking so many precautions, Raghav lately knowledgeable everybody that he has examined optimistic and requested everybody who got here involved with him, to get a check finished.

He wrote: “After experiencing fever and cough, I’ve simply examined optimistic for COVID, All those that’ve been involved with me lately, please take care and comply with all protocols, keep secure guys.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CN7pNIehwaJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Quickly the remark field was flooded with get effectively quickly needs.  Shakti Mohan, Mohena Kumari, Asha Negi, Ankita Sharma, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mudassar Khan, Lizelle D’souza, and lots of others wished him a speedy restoration.

Together with Dharmesh who examined optimistic whereas he was in Goa, 18 extra members of the present have already examined optimistic. To date there isn’t any replace on who will host the present in Raghav’s absence.

Swapnil

Namaste, I’m a Blogger and a Voice Artist. Born with a aptitude to play with phrases, I invigorate emotions by way of ideas, woven with phrases for the world to imbibe.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
44
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
42
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
40
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
39
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
38
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
37
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
37
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
36
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top