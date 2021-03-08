Raghav Lawrence – Chief Opponent in Kamal Haasan Vikram

Versatile actor Kamala hasan The starrer film Vikram, which is said to be a political thriller, is starring by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Sources say that the script of the film is difficult and works on various issues. Now according to sources, the makers of Vikram shifted from star choreographer to actor and director Raghav Lawrence To play the lead protagonist in the film starring Kamal Haasan.

Now we will have to wait and see if Raghav Lawrence will give his place for Kamal Haasan and Lokesh Kanagraj’s film Vikram.

Interestingly, during the audio launch of Rajinikanth starrer Durbar, Raghav Lawrence said that as a child, he would throw cow dung on the posters of Kamal Haasan’s films as he was a big fan of Rajinikanth. The comment was met with criticism from Kamal Haasan’s fans.

Called a political thriller, the film Vikram is being planned to wrap up in a single schedule and the makers are set to release the film during Raj Kamal TMT International Summer 2021. The film is produced by Vikram Raj Kama TMTs International. RKFI) and its music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently based on the success of the recently released action drama Master. The film Master features Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. There are also reports that he will be working with Thalapathy again for his 66th film. However, nothing has been finalized yet.

