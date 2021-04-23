Raghav & Pallavi Special Sequence!

I hope you guys are doing good. We’re again with one other replace of essentially the most beloved star plus present “Mehandi Hai Rachne Wali” on twenty third April 2021. Because the viewers already watch that the present is predicated on the lifetime of a widow whose household is discovering an appropriate companion for her. Because the present is TMT cleaning soap so clearly many twists and turns are witnessed in every upcoming episode so let’s see what new the present has of their retailer for the leisure of the viewers together with the brand new twists.

The episode begins with Raghav who’s speaking to Pallavi and says he gave the retailers to her and even the cash too what else she wants? Vijay angrily hit on the face Raghav and says how dare you discuss to her like that she is my honor and she will be able to by no means make any mistake not even in her goals. She will be able to by no means misinform me and even the god will say she is mistaken I can’t imagine in them as effectively.

Raghav offers the sarcastic smile to him and says blind belief isn’t good then he asks Pallavi don’t you lied to your father for the previous two years. Your store -Deshmukh’s Sarees is within the loss and the one you love daughter Pallavi are exhibiting faux accounts to you for the previous two weeks after which he offers the proper information of the store to Vijay. Raghav continues to say she desires the store in her title however Pallavi says please don’t belief him and asks him why he’s doing this along with her.

Raghav says you torcher and damage me quite a bit now it’s my flip to take revenge on you after which he reveals the paper of the store through which the unique settlement with Raghav. Vijay is shocked after watching all these and Pallavi says how did you get this paper as I had given it to the lawyer for the order of the keep. Raghav says don’t lie you gave me this paper. Krishna can be supporting Pallavi and says Raghav making mistaken allegations on Pallavi. Raghav reveals the images and the chat group to her household and says you noticed this picture within the information proper and this woman too.

The woman who's within the picture is none apart from Pallavi and also you all accused me and questioning my character however I didn't utter any phrase towards her however now I'm talking the reality. Pallavi slaps Raghav and says simply shut your mouth and Raghav says to simply accept the reality and says to her to cease enjoying with the feelings of your loved ones after which he leaves and thinks she destroyed my household and I've additionally achieved the identical known as tit for tat. The episode ends right here now how will Pallavi will win the belief and the love of her household again and which new flip will come within the lifetime of Raghav and Pallavi with this habits of Raghav.