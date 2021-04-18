ENTERTAINMENT

Raghu And Shubha Are In Danger Zone For This week Eviction

We’re right here with the written episode replace of “Bigg Boss Kannada 8” on 18 the Apri 2021. The episode begins with a lot of drama tonight as ‘it’s a “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode and the host of the present will gonna bash on the inmates for his or her final weekday’s actions. He makes use of to focus on everybody one after the other and likewise listens to them. The inmates might be seen placing their phrases with decency in entrance of the profound host.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Elimination

Contestants Standing
Dhanushree Eradicated
Nirmala Eradicated
Geetha Eradicated
Chandrakala Eradicated
Prashanth Eradicated
Shankar Eradicated

He makes them perceive every thing by bit rudeness in order that they may truly get it as that is for his or her picture. Whereas the housemates strive their finest to calm the host and promise him that they won’t go to repeat such habits once more. And he additionally sorted a struggle of the inmates which came about within the final episode and later they use to hug one another. Later housemates use to debate their dangerous habits they usually felt dangerous for that.

Nicely, Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is turning into extra approaching day after day and it’s also mentioning with the thrilling and attention-grabbing fixed on daily basis which is conserving the viewers linked to them. The present has turn out to be in style has not solely the present fanatics even buff areas displaying their curiosity within the present. Tonight the elimination and this probably the most disheartening a part of the present however it’s the format of the present which should be proven.

We all know that this week six contestants have been nominated and they’re inside to not get eradicated as they’re curious to win the title of the present. Tonight will gonna be a Goodbye night time which will certainly gonna damage the viewers as one in all their favourite contestants might be out of the present. Right here is the record of the competition as per the voting:-

  • Shubhu- 452
  • Manju- 4859
  • Arvaind- 8437
  • Divya Uruduga- 4644
  • Divya Suresh- 2803
  • Vaishnavi-1549
  • Prasjanth-1017
  • Nidhi- 3961
  • Raghu- 627

So, as per the voting developments, Aravind is the one who’s within the secure zone as he has been performed properly n the previous couple of days. Additionally, he understands the sport as properly. Whereas if we discuss concerning the two names these are within the hazard zone are Raghu and Shubha. Nicely we are able to’t say that they are going to face the eviction however as per the voting developments, we are able to assume that Shubha may get evicted tonight from the home however it yer to be confirmed and for this, it’s a must to watch the complete episode on Colours Kannada.

