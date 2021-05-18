Rahul and Rashami Deasi Appearing Together in Music Video New Song Will Be Out Soon

It is very important to maintain the fan following across the country and this is the reason, Rahul Vaidya and Rashami Desai shared a teaser of their new music video. As all of us know that they both are very famous for their work. They both appear in the most prominent reality show Bigg Boss. Apart from this, they both already well-known for their work in their fields. Rahul Vaidya is a very recognized singer and Rashami Desai is a very beautiful and stunning television actress. Now, they both are coming together in the upcoming brand new music video whose teaser released on social media.

On 16th May 2021, they shared the teaser and some pictures from the music video. The official teaser of the song is officially shared by Rahul Vaidya and Rashami Desai on Instagram. Rahul wrote in the caption that “Surrender yourself to the Magic of Love @imrashamidesai @dieppj”. On the other hand, Rashami Desai also shared on Instagram and wrote “Keep falling in LOVE… @rahulvaidyarkv @dieppj”. All the fans who following Rahul and Rashami already watched the teaser of the song and appreciate it by giving likes and comments on it.

If we talk about the outfit of the personalities then Rahul Vaidya appearing in a black Kurta that increases looks and shine on the face of the personality. On the other hand, Rashami Desai is seen in pure black Anarkali in which she looking extremely stunning. All the fans are loving the video and giving lots of beautiful comments on the post. The official teaser of the new music video has been released by Rahul and Rashami on their Instagram accounts. Apart from this, they both also appearing in very sensational appearances. Also, they both firing the entire video by showing their mind-blowing performances.

Now, the teaser shows that Rahul and Rashami are at the terrace, and the background showing the sunset. Rahul singing the song with his mesmerizing voice and the title of the song is “Maahiya Mere Maahi”. On the other hand, Rashami dancing to the music very gracefully. Any other information related to the song has not been revealed yet but very soon the makers will provide all the details that fans eager to know. As we know that they both appear in some television shows and reality shows. Now, they both together appearing in a music video and going to show the perfect music video to all the fans.