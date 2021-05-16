Rahul Chahar celebrating holidays in Goa with fiance Ishani, see photos

Friends, let me tell you that while the Indian team and Mumbai Indians star bowler spinner Rahul Chahar is in the headlines for his bowling, this time he was also in the discussion about his hair style, his hair’s different style is appealing to everyone. Everyone was wanting to know about their hair stylist. Many players had to stop the 14th season of IPL due to Corona becoming infected. After which all the players reached their respective homes and are spending time with their families.

Friends, Rahul Chahar is having fun with his fiancée Ishani. Rahul Chahar and Ishani got engaged in December 2019. Chahar also often shares photos with his partner on social media. Let us tell you that Ishani also went to UAE with Chahar in IPL 2020 and this season she was present in the bio-bubble with the team of Mumbai Indians. In this season, Rahul bowled amazingly, taking 11 wickets in seven matches.

After the postponement of IPL 2021, Rahul Chahar has gone to Goa with his fiancée Ishani. On Friday, Chahar shared a beautiful picture with Ishani. Both are looking at the camera and Ishani has placed her head on Chahar’s shoulder, Rahul Chahar made his IPL debut in the year 2017. This leg-spinner has taken 41 wickets in 38 matches so far.