Rahul Gandhi did the challenge- Modi ji, why was the vaccine sent abroad? Arrest me too

Delhi Police has arrested 25 FIRs for posting posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the midst of Corona epidemic, these posters were planted against PM in relation to Corona vaccination, these posters wrote, ‘ Why did Modi ji send our children’s vaccine abroad. Such posters were installed at many places in the city.

Meanwhile, on this incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted and challenged PM Narendra Modi, saying, ‘Modi ji why did you send the vaccine of children abroad, arrest me too’.



On Thursday, the police received information about the posters, after which senior officers were alerted, based on these complaints, Delhi Police registered 25 FIRs in various districts under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobeying an order issued by a public servant. This action was taken while registering.