Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Center, saying – ‘No vaccine no employment, Modi government failed completely’

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has termed the Modi government a failure due to rising corona cases and vaccination in the country. Targeting the Center, he said, “No vaccine, no employment, no coronation of people, no Modi government.” Rahul Gandhi tweeted while presenting the report of the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). The unemployment rate reached nearly 8 percent in April, according to CMIE, the effect of strict restrictions imposed during the second wave of the Corona epidemic, cutting employment of 7.5 million people in April.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi has targeted PM Modi for vaccination, lack of oxygen and worsening economic condition of the people. Rahul Gandhi demanded the central government to provide vaccination, oxygen depletion and financial support instead of focusing on the Central Vista project. Rahul Gandhi tweeted, Rs 13,450 crore for Central Vista. Or complete immunization of 45 crore Indians.

6000 crore to one crore oxygen cylinders or two crore families under NYAY. But the Prime Minister’s arrogance is greater than the lives of the people. On the other hand, if we talk about vaccination, more than 16.04 crore vaccines have been applied in the country so far. According to the Union Ministry of Health, both doses of the vaccine have been given to 3,04,49,733 people and one dose has been given to 13,00,44,455 people. On Tuesday, only 14,84,989 doses were given nationwide.

So far, Maharashtra has given the highest dose of 1.65 crore vaccine, followed by Rajasthan with 1.34 crore and Gujarat with over 1.30 crore. There are 3,82,315 new cases of corona virus infection in India. According to the Union Health Ministry, 3,780 people have died in the country in the last 24 hours. The ministry said 3,38,439 people had recovered from the infection on Tuesday. So far, a total of 2,06,65,148 cases of infection have been reported in the country, in which 1,69,51,731 people have been cured.