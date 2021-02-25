ENTERTAINMENT

Rahul Gandhi took a dip in the sea with the fishermen

Rahul Gandhi took a dip in the sea with the fishermen
Rahul Gandhi took a dip in the sea with the fishermen

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen jumping into the sea with fishermen on the campaign trail ahead of the Kerala assembly elections in April and May. He wore a blue T-shirt and khaki trousers and did not change his attire before jumping into the sea. However, Rahul Gandhi changed his clothes after coming back to Thangassery beach.

Rahul Gandhi was with the fishermen of Kollam district to taste his life, but when he cast his net he jumped into the water. According to the latest report, Mr. Gandhi spent at least 10 minutes at sea before returning to the coast.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was with a private security officer when he saw fishermen plucking nets to catch fish and jumped from the boat into the sea.

Another Congress leader revealed that he jumped without telling anyone. There were 23 fishermen in the boat with Mr. Gandhi. He was shocked at the jump of Mr. Gandhi, who is an expert swimmer.

The Congress leader was accompanied by four party leaders, including senior member TN Prathapan and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal.

Rahul Gandhi also praised the fishermen and their hard work after their fishing trip.

