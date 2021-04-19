Rahul Gandhi’s entry in Bengal, said- ‘BJP is on fire, so Mamta is playing sports – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Senior Congress chief Rahul Gandhi began campaigning in Bengal from Goalpokhar in Naxbari Meeting constituency of North Bengal and lashed out on the BJP and Mamata Banerjee. He alleged that if the BJP is setting fireplace in Bengal, then Mamata ji is enjoying the sport. There was no improvement of the state. We’ve got by no means compromised with the BJP. We’ve got a battle of ideology with the RSS. His ideology has killed Gandhiji. Will stand in opposition to that ideology. Will die, however won’t go away. Modi ji has stated Congress free India, not Trinamool free.

Rahul Gandhi stated that that is the primary state the place minimize cash needs to be given to get employment. Mamta ji says that there will likely be video games on the time of elections. What sort of sport .. Who will make the street right here? If you wish to play the sport, then you’ll play on the street. Who will make a college-university right here? If you wish to play the sport, you’ll play within the area. The drama is happening.