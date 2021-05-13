Rahul Gandi once again targeted PM Modi with Corona and Central Vista

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again targeted PM Narendra Modi over the Corona crisis.





Rahul Gandhi tweeted that PM Narendra Modi has disappeared with vaccines, oxygen and drugs. Now all that is left is a picture of Central Vista, GST on drugs and PM. Rahul Gandhi tweeted that PM is missing with vaccine, oxygen and medicines. The survivors are just Central Vista, the GST on the drugs and PM’s photo, thus pointing to a lack of oxygen and low vaccine supply amid the second wave of Rahul Gandhi corona.

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking PM Narendra Modi for the last several days. During the second wave of Corona, Rahul Gandhi targeted the massive rallies of PM Narendra Modi. Earlier on Wednesday, opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to the PM demanding a ban on the Central Vista project. Earlier, new MP houses and PM houses etc. are being constructed. Opposition leaders have demanded that the central government ban the project during the Corona era and increase spending on vaccine supplies and strengthen hospital infrastructure.



In India, more than 3.62 lakh cases have been reported in 24 hours. While 4126 people have died. However, today’s death is slightly lower than yesterday. But new cases have increased. According to the Ministry of Health, there are 362,406 new cases reported in the country in 24 hours. 4,126 people have died. There are more than 3704099 active cases. So far 19382642 people have made recovery. The death toll in India is higher than the United States and Brazil. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said that the second wave of corona in India has intensified due to the huge rush in political and social events. Not only this, the World Health Organization said that the first case of new variants found in India was seen in October 2020.