Rahul Tewatia Seals Match With Last Ball Six

Read more

was.

Punjab Kings posted a stiff total of 189/9 against Gujarat Titans in game 16 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Their innings was powered by Liam Livinstone who hit another fifty. Meanwhile Rashid Khan grabbed a three-for to jolt Punjab but Rahul Chahar batted brilliantly to take Punjab to a par total.

Punjab Kings, skippered by Mayank Agarwal, have 4 points from 3 games and are placed 4th on the points table. They come to the match having defeated Chennai Super Kings by a massive 54 runs. After winning their opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

For the PBKS, Mayank Agarwal and opener Shikhar Dhawan will be the key…