Rahul Vaid’s girlfriend looks very stylish in jeans, if not sure, see the pictures

The most popular contestant in Bigg Boss season 14, Rahul is not valid with any identity today, let us tell you that the discussion of relationship between his and beautiful television actress Disha Parmar still continues.

For information, let us know that both of these can also get married soon. TV actress Disha Parmar has worked in many serials and she is very beautiful and hot in appearance, this actress remains very active on social media and came her stylish day Photos keep sharing with people.

Recently she has posted some pictures in which she is looking very beautiful and stylish in denim jeans which you can see in these pictures, and to talk about Rahul, nowadays he has participated in Danger Players Season 11 and He is currently in Cape Town.