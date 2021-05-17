Rahul Vaidya and Rashmi Desai are cooking something spicy during his shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Rahul Vaidya, who is currently in Cape Town, shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, recently shared special news on his social media for his fans. Rahul is coming up with the project with the ravishing Rashami Desai.

The picture suggests that the chemistry is fire works between them two. While Rashami Desai sizzled in black salwar kameez, Rahul looked dapper in black pathani suit. He captioned the photos as: “Something beautiful coming with the Uber beautiful @imrashamidesai Tom on our reels! 🤟🏼🤩”

Rashmi also posted something similar and wrote, “Tomorrow is important day But Don’t forget to live in today Hope you all will love it 🧡 #rashamidesai #teamrashamidesai #diva #instagood #music #rashamians #rahulvaidya #love #rythamicrashami💃🏻 #immagical✨🧞‍♀️🦄 (sic)”

Speaking about Rahul Vaidya, he rose to fame with Indian Idol but his participation in Bigg Boss 14 gave him immense popularity and fan following. He was appreciated for his straightforwardness and no-nonsense approach. Post Bigg Boss 14 he is being showered with offers ranging from acting to advertisements to music videos.