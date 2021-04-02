ENTERTAINMENT

Rahul Vaidya will soon be seen with Kareena Kapoor – The Miracle Time

Avatar
By
Posted on
Rahul Vaidya will soon be seen with Kareena Kapoor - The Bulletin Time


Rahul Vaidya will soon be seen with Kareena Kapoor, going to do Bollywood Debut soon

Bigg Boss 14 was over but was handed over to many contestants on the go. After winning the Big Boss, Rubina Dilaik has a lot of work, while Rahul Vaidya also has no shortage of offers. According to the news, Rahul is going to make a Bollywood debut soon with a well-known actress in the industry.

Bigg Boss goes on leaving someone’s luck. This time in the 14th season, there is a lottery for Rahul Vaidya. After coming to Bigg Boss, there has been a steady rise in Rahul’s fame. Fans also gave him a lot of love. Now big news has come for him and his fans.

I Will work with Kareena

Singer Rahul Vaidya is now acting on the big screen and he is with the well-known Hasina of the industry. According to our collaborative website Bollywood Life, Rahul Vaidya has got a chance to work in a Bollywood film. In his very first film, Rahul Vaidya is going to work with Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Shooting has started

It this also being claimed that Rahul Vaidya has started shooting for his first film. After this news came out, the enthusiasm of Rahul Vaidya’s fans has reached the seventh sky. However, till now Rahul Vaidya has not made any statement about his Bollywood film.

Church about personal life

Let me tell you, Rahul Vaidya has been in discussion about his personal life these days too. In the house of Bigg Boss 14, the mother of Rahul Vaidya (Rahul Vaidya) had announced that he has agreed to the relationship of Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya. Since then, there is speculation about the wedding of Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya. There is often news about Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s marriage.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
466
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
443
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
424
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
424
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
421
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
417
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
394
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
384
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
382
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
364
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top