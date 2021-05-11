ENTERTAINMENT

Rahul Vohra Death: Before death, actor Rahul Vohra made this video, doctors went away with empty masks instead of oxygen.

Avatar

Actor Rahul Vohra died on Sunday, he was suffering from Corona and undergoing treatment. He kept asking for help on Facebook for better treatment till the last moment, but got no help. After the death, his wife Jyoti has written a post on social media, as well as shared a video of Rahul. In which he is telling about the negligence of the hospital.


In the video, Rahul removes the oxygen mask and says that it is worth a lot in today’s time, without it the patient is flabbergasted. After this, they apply the mask again and then remove it and say that nothing is coming in it.

Next Rahul says, ‘Attendant came, I told him that he said that there is a bottle, water is coming from it, after that he goes away, then make a sound to him, he does not come, after one and a half hours Until then, manage it, sprinkle water on it, tell someone if you are coming in a minute and you are not coming, what should I do with this empty mask.

After watching this video, everyone is discussing the negligence of the hospital.

