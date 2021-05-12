Rahul Vohra’s wife claims she got false updates about his health; blames poor healthcare system for his death

Actor and social media content creator Rahul Vohra lost a long war with Covid 19 on Sunday. His tragic demise has left his family, and friends heartbroken. Rahul’s wife Jyoti Tiwari had alleged that the actor died due to medical negligence. She had earlier accused the hospital and shared a video where Rahul was seen gasping for air while he talks about the mismanagement of the medical staff. In her recent post, Jyoti also claimed that she received false updates about Rahul’s health.

Jyoti took to her social media handle and shared a note in Hindi. She captioned it as, “Justice for every Rahul #justiceforirahulvohra.” She wrote, “Rahul bahaut saare sapne adhoore chord kar chale gaye. Unhe industry mai acha kaam karna tha khud ko sabit karna tha par vo sab kuch adhoora reh jayega ab. Is Hatya ke zimmedar vo log hain jinhone mere Rahul ko tadapta hua dekha apni ankhon ke samne. Hume unki jhooti update dete rahe. Mai akeli nahi hun jo is situation se Guzar rahi hun aisi hazaaron Jyoti hain Jinke Rahul ko poor healthcare system ne Cheen Liya.

(Rahul left behind several dreams that are unfulfilled. He wanted to work and prove his metal in the industry but all have been left unfulfilled now. The people who watched him suffer are also responsible for his death. They continued providing us false updates. I’m not the only one who is going through this situation, there are thousands of Jyoti out there who have lost their Rahul due to the poor healthcare system. Don’t know how people like them can sleep peacefully after leaving someone to die. #justiceforirahulvohra I want you all to fight against this Not for my Rahul, but for your Rahul, your Jyoti.”)

Here is the link to her post: https://www.instagram.com/ijyotitiwari/?utm_source=ig_embed