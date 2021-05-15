Rai Lakshmi seen enjoying in her swimming pool at home, doing quality time splendor

Everyone knows the actress Rai Lakshmi, who has worked in many films of South, let us know that she has worked not only in Tamil films but also in Telugu Malayalam and Kannada languages ​​and she has done more than 50 in her career so far. Has been seen in more films.

For information, let us know that Rai Laxmi is always very active on social media and keeps sharing her photos which is very much liked by the people.

For the information, let us know that recently this actress has posted some pictures in which she is seen enjoying in the swimming pool at her house. She shared these pictures in the caption below that in Corona’s time she will Quality is spending time with the family.