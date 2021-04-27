LATEST

Rail passengers please take note! 7 summer special trains will run from Delhi to these cities of Bihar – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Avatar
By
Posted on
Avatar

With a view to overcome the corona, the lockdown for 1 week in Delhi has been prolonged until Might 3. On the similar time, restrictions like lockdown are in pressure until 1 Might in the entire of Maharashtra as nicely. After the lockdown was introduced, numerous migrant employees from Delhi and Mumbai have began returning to their properties.

Railways have run a number of particular trains from totally different stations in Mumbai and Delhi to totally different cities of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Railways are offering details about the schedule of recent trains by tweeting every so often.

Northern Railway tweeted that from April 27 to 30, seven particular trains shall be run from Delhi to Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Saharsa, Sitamarhi, Jayanagar Darbhanga and Katihar.

Practice quantity 04474 will depart Delhi Junction for Muzaffarpur at 11 pm on 27 April. Which can attain Muzaffarpur at 9 pm on the second day.

Practice quantity 04476 will depart from New Delhi for Bhagalpur at 11.55 am on the evening of 27 April. Which can arrive at 9.30 pm the subsequent day.

Practice quantity 04478 will depart from Delhi Junction for Saharsa Junction at 11 am on April 28. Which can arrive at 1 pm the subsequent day.

Practice quantity 04480 will depart from New Delhi for Jaynagar at 11.55 am on the evening of 29 April. Which can arrive at 5.15 am on the second day.

Practice quantity 04482 will depart from Delhi Junction for Sitamarhi at 11 am on April 29. Which can arrive at 2.10 am on the second day.

Practice quantity 04484 New Delhi will depart Darbhanga at 11.55 pm on 30 April. Which can arrive at 11 pm the subsequent day.

Practice quantity 04486 Delhi Junction will depart for Katihar at 11 on the evening of 30 April. Which can arrive at 4 am on the second day.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
64
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
64
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
61
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
56
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
56
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
55
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
55
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
54
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
53
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Bharathi Kannamma 19 April 2021 Episode Written Update (19/04/2021) – themiracletech.Tv

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top