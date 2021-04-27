Rail passengers please take note! 7 summer special trains will run from Delhi to these cities of Bihar – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

With a view to overcome the corona, the lockdown for 1 week in Delhi has been prolonged until Might 3. On the similar time, restrictions like lockdown are in pressure until 1 Might in the entire of Maharashtra as nicely. After the lockdown was introduced, numerous migrant employees from Delhi and Mumbai have began returning to their properties.

Railways have run a number of particular trains from totally different stations in Mumbai and Delhi to totally different cities of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Railways are offering details about the schedule of recent trains by tweeting every so often.

Northern Railway tweeted that from April 27 to 30, seven particular trains shall be run from Delhi to Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Saharsa, Sitamarhi, Jayanagar Darbhanga and Katihar.

Practice quantity 04474 will depart Delhi Junction for Muzaffarpur at 11 pm on 27 April. Which can attain Muzaffarpur at 9 pm on the second day.

Practice quantity 04476 will depart from New Delhi for Bhagalpur at 11.55 am on the evening of 27 April. Which can arrive at 9.30 pm the subsequent day.

Practice quantity 04478 will depart from Delhi Junction for Saharsa Junction at 11 am on April 28. Which can arrive at 1 pm the subsequent day.

Practice quantity 04480 will depart from New Delhi for Jaynagar at 11.55 am on the evening of 29 April. Which can arrive at 5.15 am on the second day.

Practice quantity 04482 will depart from Delhi Junction for Sitamarhi at 11 am on April 29. Which can arrive at 2.10 am on the second day.

Practice quantity 04484 New Delhi will depart Darbhanga at 11.55 pm on 30 April. Which can arrive at 11 pm the subsequent day.

Practice quantity 04486 Delhi Junction will depart for Katihar at 11 on the evening of 30 April. Which can arrive at 4 am on the second day.