Railway Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2021 Apply Online Registration Procedure Eligibility Criteria

Good news for the government aspirants, as Railway has released a notification regarding the recruitment of Paramedical posts 2021 on their official website. So those who eagerly waiting to get a job on the railways, this a great opportunity for you all. Every year, the Railway board releases several vacancies for various posts so that interested candidates can apply and this time too, the registration for the various post of Paramedical vacancy has already started on 3rd April 2021. Only a few more days are left, for hurry up, who have not registered yet. We will give you every detail regarding the same, including the registration date, last date and other details, so stay tuned with us.

Railway Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2021: Last date of Application

The online application for the various post in the Paramedical Staff of Railways started from 3rd April 2021, while the last date for filing the application online is 6th April 2021. Candidates will be called for an interview on 8th April 2021, and the interview will be conducted by the respective authorities through online mode via telephone or through Whatsapp.

Railway Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification & Age limit

For the different post in the paramedical staff, the educational qualification differs from post to post. While the basic qualification requirement for all the post is that candidates must pass 12th from a recognised university or a degree or diploma equivalent to 12th, while the age limit is set based on category. Candidates can go and check the official notification by going through the official websites.

Railway Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2021: Various post

This time the railways has released a total of 139 vacant posts in the Paramedical Staff.

CMP-GDMO – 14 posts

Clinical Psychologist – 02 posts

Hospital Attendant – 60 posts

Nursing Superintendent – 59 posts

Radiographer – 02 posts

Renal Replacement / Hemodialysis Technician – 01 posts

Railway Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2021: Exam Pattern

The selection process of the candidates will be taken place in two different stages. In the first stage, the candidates need to qualify for the written examination. The written exam will have 100 questions and will be 100 marks in total. The break-up of the marks is shown below.

General Awareness – 10 Ques/10 Marks

GA, GI and Reasoning – 10 Ques/ 10 Marks

General Science (GS) – 10 Ques/ 10 Marks

Professional Ability – 70 Ques/ 70 Marks

While after the first stage, the candidates need to appear for the interview round and as mentioned earlier, the interview shall be conducted in the online mode only. Also, please note, that candidates can only apply for the various post in the Paramedical staff by filling the form online. Candidates need to file the form in the prescribed time and have to upload all the mandatory documents and for further information, candidates can directly reach out to the official website of railways and from there they can find all the information regarding the Railway Paramedical Staff Recruitment examination 2021. Follow our page for the latest updates.