Raimel Tapia traded to Toronto for Randal Grichuk

Dunedin, Fla. – The Blue Jays traded outfielder Randall Grichuk and the Rockies for cash on Thursday for Raimel Tapia and infield prospect Adrian Pinto.
Grichuk has two seasons left with five years to go, on a $52 million extension he signed with the Blue Jays in early 2019, but he remains behind George Springer, Teoscar Hernández and Lourdes Guriel Jr. in Toronto after seeing a crowded outfield picture. Were were Grichuk appeared in 149 games last season, while Springer missed time with multiple injuries, but was not expected to have as many outfield or DH opportunities in ’22.
In Tapia, the Blue Jays add a left-handed bat to their outfield, which is the priority given to their right-heavy lineup. The former Top 100 prospect came with some legitimate hype and an enhanced ability to hit…