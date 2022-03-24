Raimel Tapia traded to Toronto for Randal Grichuk

Grichuk has two seasons left with five years to go, on a $52 million extension he signed with the Blue Jays in early 2019, but he remains behind George Springer, Teoscar Hernández and Lourdes Guriel Jr. in Toronto after seeing a crowded outfield picture. Were were Grichuk appeared in 149 games last season, while Springer missed time with multiple injuries, but was not expected to have as many outfield or DH opportunities in ’22.