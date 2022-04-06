Rain Alert: Up to 30 mm of rain predicted, local flooding possible

‘Significant rain’ expected to begin this afternoon, reduce tonight or Thursday morning

A rain warning is in effect for Greater Sudbury and surrounding areas.

An alert issued by Environment Canada early Wednesday said a significant amount of rain is expected through this afternoon.

By the time the rain subsides tonight or Thursday morning, a total of 20 to 30 mm of rain will be possible. Partially frozen land will have less capacity to absorb this rainfall and local flooding will be possible in low-lying areas.