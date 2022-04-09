Rain, Hail, Snow and Yes, Graupel

Our anti-April season continues tomorrow. We will see rain/snow/snow/graypel rain and will be unusually cold for most of the day. When you get under these wintry mix showers, the rain will bring down the winds as the temperature drops. We’re trying to be a little bit optimistic for the bluegrass stakes. It will be cold, but with a little luck the stuff falling from the sky will be over by post time.

Most of them rain type are very famous, but you might not know about graupel. It’s an ice pill that makes it look like nature’s dippin’ dots. It is slightly softer than hail or hail. Graupel, or any of that other stuff, is something we really don’t want to see in April.

As the optimism continues, we’ll have another nice warm up next week. We will keep a close eye…