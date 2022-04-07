Rain warning issued for Kingston area – Kingston News

Environment Canada has issued a rain warning, advising significant rainfall for the Kingston area, expected to begin tonight or early Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Photo by Alexei Malinovsky.

In particular, warnings have been issued for the Kingston, Odessa and Frontenac Islands areas.

“A total of 20 to 30 mm of rain is expected till the rain subsides on Friday morning. Locally, more precipitation up to 40 mm is possible,” Environment Canada said in the warning.

The rain, at times, is expected to be heavy, and the land is already near saturation, with little capacity to absorb further rain, the National Weather Agency said. Heavy rains can cause localized flooding in low-lying areas.

“Heavy rain can cause flash floods and water…