Rainy Sunday in La Plata: what will the weather be like at the beginning of the week?

The morning and afternoon after Sunday were marked by good weather, Rainfall in La Plata and the Directorate of Hydrometeorology of the Municipality announced how the weather will be at the beginning of the week,

“We ended this Sunday with some light rain or drizzle and the weather is improving. Till 6:30 pm we had less than 1 mm of accumulated rainfall. A significant drop in temperature is expected during the early hours And we’ll have a few days of good weather”He explained through his Twitter account.