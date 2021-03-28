Raistar Stats Free Fire Id Gameplay KD Ratio Gameplay Duo Squad Matches Youtube Channel

Just lately, the gaming trade is receiving the attraction of the gamers and people, who prefer to play superb video games on the Web. As we all know, Garena Free Fireplace is without doubt one of the best standard video games amongst gamers and plenty of gamers have gotten fame via this gaming trade. Ajjubhai94, S Ok Sabir, GyanSujan, and Bolt are some well-known names on this gaming line, however yet another identify Raistar can be a well-liked and outstanding participant of Free Fireplace, who has made his identify within the Indian Free Fireplace group. We prefer to let you know that he’s a member of GyanGaming and well-known for his gaming expertise within the battle royale recreation. Together with his recreation, he’s additionally standard for his streaming on Youtube whereas he has a subscriber of round 3.77 million.

On this article, we’ll let you know about your favourite participant and in addition his Free Fireplace ID, Stats, Ok/D ratio, Month-to-month, and Yearly Revenue, and plenty of extra issues, so, preserve your eyes on this text.

Free Fireplace ID and Stats of Raistar

Some gamers need to play with their favourite gamer so, right here is the ID of Raistar:- 12022250. You possibly can seek for your favourite participant through the use of this ID and play with them.

Lifetime Stats

The participant has performed a complete of 15714 squad video games and achieved 2668 victories in these video games, and altered his successful fee to round 16.97%. Whereas he has killed 52056 opponents gamers with a Ok/D ratio of three.99.

On the opposite aspect, he has performed a complete of 4475 duo matches and gained 705 video games and once more, modified his successful fee to fifteen.75% the place he killed 14348 opponents gamers with a Ok/D ratio of three.81 on this mode.

Whereas he has gained 401 video games in a complete of 3521 solo video games with sustaining a successful fee of 11.38%. He has a Ok/D ratio of three.44 and achieved 108732 frags in all these matches.

Ranked Stats

The Raistar participant has 8 matches from 173 squad matches within the present ranked season with sustaining a successful fee of 4.62% and in addition killed 430 opponent gamers with a 2.61 Ok/D ratio on this mode.

Whereas the participant has one ranked within the solo match and one ranked in duo video games. On the opposite aspect, he has 9 frags within the duo match.

Raistar Incomes

As per the small print, the participant earns between $2.2K to 35K per 30 days from his Youtube channel and he earned between 25K to 420K yearly.

Raistar Youtube Channel

Raistar participant has began his channel in November 2019 and since then, he has turn out to be one of the vital outstanding and proficient avid gamers in Indian Free Fireplace.

He has add lower than 50 movies however he achieved greater than 3.7 million subscribers on his channel and in addition, 74 million views on all of the movies.