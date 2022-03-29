Raj Subramaian News: FedEx appoints COO Raj Subramaian as CEO

FedEx announced on Tuesday it has promoted its chief operating officer Raj Subramanian as chief executive effective June 1 2022
In addition, R. Brad Martin
Chair of the Board’s Audit Committee,
is now non-executive Vice Chairman of the Board. As Vice Chairman of the Board, Martin is the Board’s designated successor to serve as Chairman of the Board.
“FedEx has changed the world by connecting people and possibilities for the last 50 years,” Smith said. “As we look toward what’s next, I have a great sense of satisfaction that a leader of the caliber of Raj Subramaniam will take FedEx into a very successful future. In my role as…
Subramanian will retain his post as president. Frederick W. Smit h, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will become Executive Chairman
