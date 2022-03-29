Raj Subramaian News: FedEx appoints COO Raj Subramaian as CEO

FedEx announced on Tuesday it has promoted its chief operating officer Raj Subramanian as chief executive effective June 1 2022

Subramanian will retain his post as president. Frederick W. Smit h, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will become Executive Chairman

In addition, R. Brad Martin Chair of the Board’s Audit Committee, is now non-executive Vice Chairman of the Board. As Vice Chairman of the Board, Martin is the Board’s designated successor to serve as Chairman of the Board.

