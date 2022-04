raj thackeray latest news: raj thackeray met nitin gadkari, mns and bjp alliance in maharashtra, mahavikas aghadi in politics of maharashtra

Mumbai: Every political step of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray increases stirring. But this time a different khichdi seems to be cooking in Maharashtra politics. In fact, late on Sunday night, BJP’s stalwart leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari arrived to meet Raj. Well this…