raj thackeray: Remove speakers on mosques, Raj Thackeray tells Maharashtra government | Mumbai News

Remove speakers on mosques, Raj Thackeray tells Maharashtra government | Mumbai News

MUMBAI: MNS president Raj Thackeray on Saturday urged the state government to remove loudspeakers on mosques, failing which his party activists would relay the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ from temples. “There is no need for a loudspeaker to converse with the Almighty. Religion should be restricted to homes,” he said.

Raj also urged the state government to allow police to inspect mosques and madrassas in Mumbai for security reasons. “Policemen have details of what goes on in mosques,” he said. Raj was addressing MNS’ Gudi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park. If the state fails to act, MNS workers will be compelled to use loudspeakers to recite Hanuman Chalisa from temples, he said.

