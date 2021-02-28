Raja Raja Chor New Poster: In Sri Krishna, the thief appeared with Shri Vishnu torch

Young actor Shrivishnu Currently working for his upcoming film Raja Raja Chor. On the occasion of Srivishnu’s birthday, the makers of Raja Raja Chor released a new poster. On the new poster, Sri Krishna, wearing a Sri Krishna costume, is seen holding a touch in his hand, looking for a house to steal.

In this film, Srivishnu plays the role of a thief, played by Hasith Goli. The entire shoot of Raja Raja Chora has been wrapped up and the team is currently busy with post production activities.

Hastith Goli has penned lyrics for the films Brochurewaru Ra and Mantle Madhilo, starred in the latter film and also worked as AD in the former. The music of Raja Raja Chora is composed by Vivek Sagar, the cinematography is moderated by Vedharaman and the editing is done by Viplav Nishadam. Abhishek Aggarwal and TG Vishwaprasad are controlling the film under their respective banners Abhishek Agarwal Kala Aur Kala People Media Factory.

The film will see Raja Raja Chora Sunaina as a female lead. Tanikela Bharani, Ravi Babu, Ajay Ghosh are playing supporting roles.

Sri Vishnu’s last film to come to theaters was Thippara Meesam in which he teamed up with Nikki Tamboli.