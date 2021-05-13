Raja Rani 13th May 2021 Written Update: Adhi gets a new job

Raja Rani Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Sakkarai questions Saravana Is he went to hospital to dressing? Is he really do the dressing his wound in hospital. He is scared of injection right that’s why asking. Saravana says that he turns to mischievious. Some goons comes to his stall. Sakkarai says to Saravana he will deal with them. He questions them why would they like to eat? They teases him and sits there. Sandhya comes to his sweet stall and says to Saravana it seems houseful Today here. Goons notices Sandhya and commenting about her.

She starts cleaning the glass. Saravana questions Sandhya Is she hide that certificate safely? She nods negatively. Sandhya questions him why is he working with this wounded hand? He assures to her its not paining. He complaints that she may be sad because mom scolded her brother and sister. Sandhya says to him that she doesn’t care about it her only intention is to get good name in front of Sivagami.

Saravana notices that goons are staring Sandhya in wron eyes. Saravana asks Sakkarai to send them quickly. Sandhya too notices their wrong eyes on her. Saravana wishes to divert her so says that mom scold her brother a lot. She deny it and says that he deserves it. Goon intentionally dash Sandhya. Saravana questions her Is he dash her? She says to him may he dashes her accidently. He again dash her. Saravana starts fights with them there.

Sandhya and Sakkarai gets shock to see her anger. Crowds gathered there. Saravana warns them. Sandhya notices his hand is bleeding. She starts to clean his wound while tensed. Saravana admires her. Sandhya tears her sarie and ties it around his wound. Sandhya complaints that they created more wounds. Sakkarai praises him for beating the goons. Archana is thinking about Sivagami condition to Sandhya.

Mayil comes there and says to her that she brought vegetables. She questions her why did she giving it to her? She informs to her that Sivagami asked her to cut this all. She complaints that they are not allowing her to sit freely for few minutes. Mayil leaves from there to take dry clothes. Archana thinks that Sandhya is free here. She can make her work till she leave right? She reminds that Sivagami decided to give back all Sandhya jewels to her. She fears her jewels to go with her.

Archana notices Sandhya bag there. She starts checking her bag and finds the jewels inside it. She wishes to stole all jewels from it. Later she change her mind and thinks that they will finish her if she get caught again. She stole her jewels and leaves. Mayil comes there and shift the bag from there.

Neighbor comes there and thank Saravana for beating those goons. He complaints that they used to create problems there. Sandhya says to him that problems coming one by one. If it continuous then she can’t able to get good name in front of her. She can’t able to win in her competition. Sandhya says to him that Sivagami will blame her for it. Saravana asks her to hide it from his mom. Even Sakkarai agrees to it. Adhi comes there wearing formal shirt. Saravana questions him why is he wearing this dress? He says to him that he got Job in bank. He got job in credit card section. Sandhya and Saravana praises him a lot.

Saravana questions him Is he inform this news to Sivagami? He deny it. Sandhya praises him. He gives sweets to her to celebrate the happy news. Sivagami is lost in her thoughts. Saravana comes there. Sivagami is talking with him in sarcasm way. Sivagami complaints about Sandhya family. She complaints that Adhi has no responsibility at all. She is scolding him for being careless.

Adhi says to her that he don’t want to work in sweet stall. He got job in bank. Sivagami teases him. He indirectly blames her that she didn’t help him to study. Sivagami tries to explain him about the family situation. She complaints that he didn’t inform her before he joining work. Adhi sigh seeing her. Saravana leaves from there.

Episode end.