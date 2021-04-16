Raja Rani 16th April 2021 Written Update: Sandhya shares her happiness to Saravanan

Raja Rani Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

The episode begins with Sivagami is watching the road play. Parvathy alerts Sivagami that Saravanan and Sandhya are appearing in it. Adhi questions her why did Sandhya and Saravanan appearing in it? Sivagami asks them to maintain quiet as a substitute of accelerating her anger. In drama Saravanan questions Sandhya about cleansing? They talked in dramatic manner.

They’re doing avenue play to provide consciousness to their neighbours. Waste ought to put in dustbin. Sandhya is giving advise to neighbours. Sandhya asks them to convey dustbin there individuals put waste in it. Sivagami too places waste in it. Everybody feels pleased to see it. Sandhya is laughing seeing the video. Saravanan comes there and says to her that he knew properly why is Sandhya so pleased at this time? Doesn’t avenue play gave immense pleasure to them? Ward member too praised him. Sandhya praises his appearing. Saravanan deny it. Sandhya says to him that she seen his appearing in competitors itself. He’s dancing properly. Saravanan provides that if he dance once more then everybody begins calling him as dancer.

Saravanan praises Sandhya for writing Thiruvilayadal film dialogue in several format. Sandhya informs to him that she didn’t performed it alone however somebody helped her in it. Saravanan questions her who’s it? Sandhya reveals to him that Ravi helped her. Saravanan will get shock to listen to it. He provides that doesn’t he mentioned to them he wish to act on this drama? Sandhya informs to him that he mentioned to her it gained’t be good if he act in it. That’s why he helped her to write down the script.

Saravanan informs to her that Sivagami too loved their act too. He doubts that Sivagami might create issues there. However she watched their drama until the top. She even put the waste in dustbin. Saravanan says that one thing made sense to her that’s why she was silent. Sandhya fears that Sivagami might scold her for doing avenue play. Ravi informs to her that Sivagami has no anger on Sandhya. She fears that Sandhya will convey new issues to deal with. So she acted on this drama bravely.

Saravana says to Sandhya let’s take this incident as inspiration. He’s rattling positive that Sivagami will change quickly. She says that she requested permission to ward counselor. Saravana recognize her. Sandhya thank Saravanan for considering good for her. Saravanan says that he’s all the time excited about her. Ravi recognize the dinner. He thank her for cooking finest dishes. Ravi appreciates the road play. Sivagami didn’t react to it. Ravi says to her that Sivagami know properly that they did their drama properly. However Sivagami is just not prepared to simply accept her.

Sivagami informs to Ravi that Sandhya will depart this home in three months. Ravi questioning her Is she fastened it? Sivagami nods. Ravi questions her what if Sandhya proves her as a very good daughter in regulation? She says to him it gained’t occur.

Sivagami is scolding everybody for being careless. She complaints that nobody is doing family works right here. Ravi needs to vary her temper. He informs to her that Valarmathi marriage is fastened. They even printed their identify on invitation. Sivagami praises them. She says to Ravi that she don’t like Sandhya to take with them. She complaints that Sandhya don’t know to do any family works. If she takes her there then Sandhya will insult her there. Ravi dislikes it. Sivagami is evident in her level.

Episode finish