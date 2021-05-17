Raja Rani 17th May 2021 Written Update: Sivagami takes Sandhya’s side

Raja Rani Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

The episode starts with Sivagami is cleaning the rice. Ravi comes there and says to her that he remind the way Valli scolded her when she cleaned the rice in village. She complaints that she only know to scold her. Ravi asks her to give tea to him. Sivagami complaints to him its not tea shop to give tea always. Sandhya comes there and goes to prepare tea for him. Saravana apologies to her for hiding the certificate matters to her. He says to her that time is not there that’s why he couldn’t share it with her. Sivagami questions him why did he cut his hand for it? Sivagami says to him that Sandhya deserved those appreciation why did he hiding it from her. She asks him to share everything with her no need to hide this from her.

Saravana assures to her that he will inform her everything. She questions him about the sweet stall? He informs to her its going well. Sandhya gives the tea to him. She says to Sivagami that she will clean the rice. She gives it to her and leaves. Saravanan says to her that she can get good name in front of Sivagami if she do it perfectly. Sandhya says to him she will try her best because she is going to do it for the first time. She says to him that Sivagami also done like this on that day but dust came separate but it’s not happening to her. Saravanan brings table fan there and turns it on. All dust flies away. Sivagami comes there and checks the rice. She praises Sandhya for cleaning it well. Sivagami questions her Is she cleaned rice before? She nods negatively.

Sivagami says it’s clean now not bad. She notices the fan there. Saravana says to her that it’s sweating a lot that’s why. Sivagami says to Sandhya that its a good habit trying to learn something new. But someone can’t able to with her always she wants to learn how to do the job alone. Sandhya nods to her. She asks her to place it inside the kitchen. Senthil and Archana comes there along with Mayil. She questions them why are they coming together? She informs to her that they went to market but he is retiring from shop.

Mayil question her why did she searched for her? Sivagami informs to her that she searched for her to clean the rice. She says to her she will clean the rice now. She informs to Mayil that Sandhya cleaned it. Archana thinks that Sivagami praising Sandhya it’s not good. Sivagami question Archana did she buy everything? Sivagami asks her to show the carry bag she wants to check everything. Archana wishes to escape from all. She is checking the things. Senthil praises Archana. She is hiding some things behind her.

Sivagami notices this and questions her what’s it all? What is she hiding behind her? Sivagami checks it and finds out the chocolate powder. Parvathy says to Sivagami that she asked her to buy it. Archana complaints that she didn’t share it to her see now Sivagami is scolding her. Parvathy complaints that she don’t like the milk taste that’s why she asked her to buy. Sivagami scolds her for acting strange now a days. Senthil scolds her for buying high rate things. He questions her when did she get the crave to eat something like this like rich people?

Saravanan supports her and says he gave the cash to her. Sivagami questions him why did he spoiling her like this? What if she behave like this in her in laws house too? Saravana supports her. Sivagami complaints that he is innocent that’s why all are taking advantage of him. He adds that she can ask to him with all rights. Sandhya asks her to give this to her she will mix it in milk for her. Sandhya questions Archana why did she brought it without noticing the expiry date? She narrates to her what is expiry date.

Sivagami complaints that she don’t know to buy anything correctly. Sandhya says to her that all thinks has expiry date we want to buy things after checking it. Sivagami asks her to throw it out and give cash to Saravana. He deny it. Sandhya says to her no need of it we can return it to them. Archana says to her its not possible they won’t accept it back because they opened the seal. Sandhya says to them that they shouldn’t sale expired things in their store it’s rules. Senthil questions her how is it possible? ‘

Sandhya dials to the shop owner and asks him to return the money reasoning the product is expired one. He questions her how will he return the money after they opened the seal? She argues with him that she will go to consumer court and give complaints to them. He agrees to give the money. Sandhya shares it with everyone and they praises her. Archana hides something without anyone knowledge. Saravana takes Sandhya from there. Archana is arranging the things and thinks that she got insulted in front of all.

Episode end.