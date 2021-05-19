Raja Rani 19th May 2021 Written Update: Sandhya lashes out at Archana

Raja Rani 19th May 2021 Written Update on JustShowbiz.net

The episode starts with Sivagami asks Parvathy to check what’s this tablet use in Google. She checks it and shock to see the result. Sivagami gives pressure to her to answer her. Parvathy questions her why is she asking for it? She informs to Sivagami that this tablet is to avoid pregnancy. Sivagami questions her what’s she saying? Archana thinks that everything is over. Sivagami complaints that she performed her two son marriage and waiting to see heir. But they are taking this tablets to avoid pregnancy.

Sivagami calls Sandhya there and asks her to check the medicine. She informs to her she has no idea what tablet is it? Parvathy informs to her this tablet will take to avoid pregnancy. Sandhya gets shock to hear it. Archana thinks that Sivagami is doubting Sandhya let’s make her doubt stronger. Archana interrupts them and talks in sarcasm way to insult Sandhya.

Sivagami complaints that she is fearing to give birth thinking she will loss her beauty after pregnancy. Sandhya deny it. Archana questions her why is she behaving like this? Is she know how much side effect will create. Sandhya says to her she didn’t buy it and take it. Sivagami question Sandhya then how come it came in her house? She complaints that Sandhya only know to lie. If she don’t like to give birth to a baby then she should have mentioned about it before marriage. Sivagami questions her Is she taking this medicine with Saravana knowledge or not? Sandhya asks her to speak with her alone reasoning Parvathy is here.

Sivagami says to her she shouldn’t mind her. Sandhya says to her its a common tablet it will available in all medical shop. Sivagami blames Sandhya that she brought it while exchange the chocolate powder. Archana says to them that Saravana take her out so he is aware of it too. Sivagami comes to the point that Sabdhya done it. Sivagami warns her that she will enquire it to Saravana about it. If he say to her he is unaware of this incident then she will finish her. Archana says to her that Sivagami is frying her like this if She caught then everything is over. Sandhya says to her that she don’t need to take this medicine. Archana questions her doesn’t they start their life yet?

Saravana comes there. Sivagami sits beside him and question him Is everything going well between Sandhya and Saravana. He nods to her. Saravana questions her why did she called him? She says to her as nothing. She asks him to leave after drinking the coffee. He leaves from there. Sivagami thinks what’s going on here? She reminds Sandhya words? Archana says to Sivagami that she has no idea why is Sandhya doing like this? Whom will take tablets to avoid pregnancy? It seems they are not living like real husband and wife! Saravana thinking about Sivagami’s strange behaviours. Sandhya feels emotional thinking about Sivagami words. Saravana doubts what’s going on here? Why did Sivagami enquires to her about it? Saravana thinks that something is related to Sandhya that’s why she is reacting like this. Sandhya thinks that its her privacy why should she share it with Sivagami. Saravana calls to land-line. He cuts the call hearing Archana voice.

Archana confronts Sandhya and questions her where is she lost? Why don’t she pick the call? She informs to her that she didn’t hear it. Saravana calls again Sandhya received it. Saravana says to her he want to asks something to her. He questions her Is anything wrong in house? Sandhya fears he learnt the truth. Saravana shared to her what happened there. Sandhya disconnects the call. Saravana thinks something is wrong there. Sandhya is working in kitchen Archana is staring her. She starts a conversation with Sandhya. She questions her in provoking way. Sandhya lashes out at Archana.

Episode end.